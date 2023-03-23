Afroman Sued by Ohio Sheriff’s for ‘Humiliation and Embarrassment’

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is being sued by the same Ohio sheriffs who raided his home over the summer, and the reason for the lawsuit is… interesting.

Originally from Palmdale, California, Afroman has an Ohio property in Adams county. In August, while his wife was home but he wasn’t, local sheriffs raided his property. According to the Because I Got High rapper, the reasons they used for the raid were completely bogus.

Foreman claims that a judge falsely signed off on a warrant for the officers to look for evidence of drug trafficking and kidnapping. He further claims that they attempted to destroy his running video recording equipment, and then even stole some of his money.

Afroman later used that footage from the home security cameras in a music video that he made of the raid, and even put some of the officer’s pictures on merchandise that he’s profited on. You can music video for Will You Help Me Repair My Door at the bottom of this post.

In a statement to TMZ, Afroman claims:

Essentially a racist judge signed a fictitious false warrant, lying on the warrant, accusing me of kidnapping and drug trafficking. The warrant put the Adams county sheriff in a position to attempt to kill me.

According to TMZ:

In the suit, the officers say Afroman’s music videos, social media posts and merchandise related to the raid amount to an invasion of privacy and misappropriation of their likenesses … and they say it’s causing them emotional distress, ridicule, humiliation, loss of reputation and embarrassment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

