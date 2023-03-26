95Kwithout power in central Ohio; restoration could take days

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, more than 95,000 customers remain without power Saturday night — and could stay that way for days — after strong winds knocked down power lines throughout the region.

In a statement released Saturday night, AEP said restoration for some customers could take “several days — and customers should prepare for a multi-day outage.”

According to the AEP outage tracking map, the company is reporting 2,589 outages affecting 87,829 customers, including 3,644 customers in Franklin County.

