The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Win a Trip to The Dreamville Festival