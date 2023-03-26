According to NBC4i, a Columbus police officer and two teenagers are hospitalized Saturday after the officer was injured by a car which resulted in a second officer firing his gun at the vehicle.
According to investigators, the incident started at a parking lot on the 3300 block of Refugee Road Saturday at approximately 1:56 p.m.
Police said two officers were working special duty at a bingo hall on Refugee Road when the incident began.
Police said something happened in the parking lot between the suspects and the officers, but would not specify what it was. An officer got into a struggle with one of the suspects, and both were then hit and dragged by a car being driven by the second teen suspect, police said.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- The Mall at Tuttle Crossing is up for sale
- AEP Ohio confirms rate hike for customers
- CPD Dragged By Car, Local Teen Shot
- Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
- Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away
- 95Kwithout power in central Ohio; restoration could take days
- Ohio Woman Arrested for Beating Man with Paper Towel Holder
- ‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
- Latto Shines In A Vibrant Yellow Ensemble For The ‘Don’t Play With It (Remix)’ Video
- ‘Creed III’ Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
CPD Dragged By Car, Local Teen Shot was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Three Men Found Guilty For 2018 Murder of XXXtentacion
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Win a Trip to The Dreamville Festival