Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, The Mall at Tuttle Crossing could be getting a new owner.

Jones Lang LaSalle is marketing the Dublin-area property on behalf of a court-appointed receiver that took on that role in January 2021. The listing does not include an asking price.

Texas-based The Woodmont Co. has been managing the property since the receiver’s appointment, according to loan servicer notes. Neither Jones Lang LaSalle nor Woodmont has responded to questions about the property’s future.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing is up for sale was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com