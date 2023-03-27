The 614

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year

Published on March 27, 2023

WJYD 2022 Stellar Award

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Joy 107.1 is a candidate for a 2023 Stellar Award!  What a blessing it is to bring home the win for Radio Station of the Year in the large market category last year and now we have another chance!

But we need your help with a vote!  Help make Joy 107.1 a winner at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards vote for us today!

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

