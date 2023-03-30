Power 107.5 CLOSE

Lizzo hopped on her social media accounts today to announce her fashion brand’s, Yitty, latest gender-affirming shapewear line titled “Your Skin.”

When it comes to all-inclusive shapewear, Lizzo is on her game. The “Truth Hurts” singer’s clothing line Yitty has made an impressive mark on the fashion industry and is still reaching new heights. Lizzo recently dropped the news that Yitty is bringing the world “Your Skin,” a Gender affirming shapewear line for all gender identities. The line will consist of bodysuits, crop tops, biker shorts, binder tops, and tucking thongs. “Introducing… YOUR SKIN by @yitty Gender affirming shapewear for people of all gender identities. You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin. We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited it’s finally here! Binder tops & tucking thongs coming this summer feel the love in every stitch…. ,” wrote the “About Damn Time” singer.

Lizzo is a huge LGBTQ+ supporter. The four-time Grammy winner is also an advocate for self-love and body positivity. The artist’s main purpose for this line is to help everyone feel comfortable in their skin. “I’ve heard people talk about their preference of wanting to be fluid in how they want to present their bodies depending on their mood or style of clothing. And I wanted to help,” penned the musician.

Lizzo Debuts Yitty’s New Gender Affirming Shapewear Line ‘Your Skin’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com