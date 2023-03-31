Contests

Win Leah’s Power Prom Hook Up

Published on March 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Power Prom Hook Up

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

LEAH’S HELPING YOU GET FLY FOR YOUR PROM “WITH THE POWER PROM HOOK UP”….TAP IN ALL WEEK LONG TO WIN A $25 CASH GIFT CARD FOR TOWARDS MAKEUP OR NAILS… AND GET AUTOMATICALLY QUALIFIED FOR $350 TOWARDS YOUR PROM DRESS COURTESY OF LEAH AND 300 ENTERTAINMENT ARTIST PINK PANTHERESS!!!

POWERED BY 300 ENTERTAINMENT AND YOUR STATION GIVING YOU MUSIC, MONEY, AND MORE!!   POWER 107.5/106.3!!!

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

More from Power 107.5
Close