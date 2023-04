Win Nailz’s Power Prom Hook Up

Power 107.5 CLOSE

NAILZ IS HELPING YOU GET FLY FOR YOUR PROM “WITH THE POWER PROM HOOK UP”. TAP IN ALL WEEK LONG TO WIN A $25 GIFT CARD FROM MILANOS AND GET AUTOMATICALLY QUALIFIED FOR A BLACK SLIM TUX PACKAGE VALUED AT $275 POWERED BY MILANO MENSWEAR!

GET READY FOR PROM AT MILANO MENSWEAR!! ALL SLIM, MODERN & CLASSIC TUXEDOS… AND STYLISH PROM JACKETS…25 % OFF…WITH TUXEDO SHOW AT $59..COMPLETE THE LOOK WITH A LARGE SELECTION OF NOVELTY BOWTIES….AT MILANO! 3834 EAST BROAD ST AND YOUR STATION GIVING YOU MUSIC, MONEY, AND MORE!! POWER 1075/1063!!!