The Homies start off with the women’s NCAA tournament and end up covering Patrick Beverly’s pregame rituals.

LSU women are the truth and it comes out that Super Dave and “GRIFF” have NEVER watched an entire woman’s basketball game!!! 2:37

Angel Reese, MVP of the Tournament made a hand gesture to Caitlin Clark that has all social media in an up roar … but CAITLIN DID IT FIRST!!! 27:50

The Homies talk about the Mens Championship (this part is about to be sooo fast) 41:26

The Homies start to talk about Patrick Beverly not having sex before games but it turned into a ROCK-T LOVE FEST 47:26

Ask Yourself….. Why do “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast? After listening to ONE episode of ROCK-T, “GRIFF” and SUPA DAVE express their opinions on your favorite topics… You will get your answer. Every week these guys discuss the top stories in the world of Entertainment, Pop Culture, Sports, Relationships, and any other random topic. They tell it like it is and can care less whether you like it or not. So Buckle Up and get ready for the “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast

I Hate The Homies Podcast LSU WOMEN are the CHAMPS & The Huskies beat the Aztecs | Episode 46 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com