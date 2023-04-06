If you didn’t know, today, April 6, is National Burrito Day!
Now, of course, it’s fair to think that every day is some kind of day… which is true. However, there’s not much better-tasting food out there than free food!
Chipotle is celebrating the special occasion and wants to hook 10,000 people up with a free burrito!
Here’s how you could try your luck and get the deal…
From FOX 8:
To snag the deal, customers should follow Chipotle on Twitter. That’s where the restaurant will drop codes throughout the day. Followers can then text those codes to 888-222 for a chance to get one of 10K free burritos, according to a press release.
Chipotle is also celebrating the occasion with a $0 delivery fee for orders placed on their app and at Chipotle.com.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Are you gonna try to score a free burrito from Chipotle!?
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
