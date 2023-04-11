Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a man faces multiple charges after a bullet went through a hotel room wall, hitting a 4-year-old child.

At about 9 p.m. on April 7, emergency dispatchers received a report of a person shot in the leg at the Super 8 Motel at 16510 Square Drive in Marysville, according to Marysville police. The caller told dispatchers the victim was a 4-year-old who was struck by a bullet through the hotel room wall, and they believed someone in the adjacent hotel room fired the gun.

Police searched the area and identified two suspects, including 45-year-old Joseph Seaunier. Seaunier was arrested at the hotel and charged with having weapons under disability.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com