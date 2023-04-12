US Officials Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges In Shanquella Robinson Case

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Federal prosecutors announced that no criminal charges would be filed for the death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson, who perished while vacationing with friends in Cabo, Mexico. According to WBTV, prosecutors made the shocking announcement Wednesday.

When news broke of Shanquella Robinson’s mysterious death in Cabo, Mexico, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) stepped in to investigate the tragedy. This comes after a video surfaced on social media showing Robinson being severely beaten by one of her travel mates. Robinson’s travel mates claimed she died of alcohol poisoning, but an autopsy revealed that she died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” After investigating, federal prosecutors revealed that the evidence did not support prosecution.

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of North Carolina.

A press conference was held with Robinson’s family to discuss the findings. Federal officials made it clear that the government “is prepared to review and examine new information” in the investigation if any is made available in the future.

Robinson’s family has been very active in seeking justice for Shanquella. According to Complex, last month, the family pleaded for President Joe Biden to intervene. “It has been 126 days since [Robinson] died. That’s 18 weeks. Video footage of her being beaten literally to death was released on November 16, 2022. 108 days ago, 15 weeks and three days. And still, with all this visual evidence, nobody has been arrested,” stated attorney Ben Crump on behalf of Robinson’s family.

DON’T MISS…

FBI Launches Investigation Into Shanquella Robinson’s Mysterious Death

US Officials Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges In Shanquella Robinson Case was originally published on hellobeautiful.com