According to NBC4i, a 19-year-old man has been named as a suspect and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus.
According to court documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Tae Von Bush has a warrant out for his arrest and is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on March 28 on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m.
According to an affidavit, Cunningham had just finished a pick-up basketball game and was approached by Bush, who was waiting for the next game to start. The court document states a short argument occurred and shortly after, Bush pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Cunningham multiple times.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Lori Harvey Shares A Stylish Photo Dump From Her Baecation With Damson Idris
- One person critical after shooting near Columbus community center
- 19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting
- Yung Miami Poses In A Gold Bikini On Instagram: ‘It’s About To Be a Caresha Please Summer’
- BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications
- We Nolia Clappin’: Juvenile Will Treat Fans To A NPR Tiny Disk Concert After Twitter Challenge
- Echo Kellum & Amari Alexis Price Round Out Cast of Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret’ Film
- Opinion: Is There Anything More Boring Than The Thought Of Tim Scott Running For President?
- US Officials Will Not Pursue Criminal Charges In Shanquella Robinson Case
- Rihanna Visits The Ulta Store In Las Vegas And She Is A Vision
19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Shining Diamond Goes Viral in Vegas
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall
-
Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
-
Nike Maxsight Contact Lenses!?
-
Don’t Sleep! Get FREE Chick-fil-A in Columbus this Week
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Pickerington: 8 Year Old Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself in the Face