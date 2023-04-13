Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a 19-year-old man has been named as a suspect and charged with murder after a fatal shooting at Esporta Fitness in west Columbus.

According to court documents from Franklin County Municipal Court, Tae Von Bush has a warrant out for his arrest and is accused of shooting and killing 23-year-old Tabias Cunningham on March 28 on the gym’s basketball court just before 9 p.m.

According to an affidavit, Cunningham had just finished a pick-up basketball game and was approached by Bush, who was waiting for the next game to start. The court document states a short argument occurred and shortly after, Bush pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Cunningham multiple times.

19-year-old man charged in fatal west Columbus gym shooting was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com