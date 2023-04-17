News

Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers

Published on April 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Sunset Sky

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty

Toledo police officers shot and killed a teenager they were pursuing after he reportedly robbed a merchant and customer at gunpoint, then pointed his gun at the police.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

Police were called after a morning robbery occurred on Friday at a dollar store in Toledo. When they arrived, two suspects attempted to escape on foot. Police cornered one of the suspects, who they then claim pointed his gun directly at them. Officers opened fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital.

From FOX 8:

The officers saw two suspects fleeing and pursued them on foot, and one suspect fired at least one shot at an officer, police said. One of the suspects was located shortly afterward and was seen holding a gun, and more officers including a negotiating team arrived and “attempted to de-escalate the situation,” police said in a news release.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

The Latest:

Ohio Teen Shot and Killed By Police After Pointing Gun at Officers  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from Power 107.5
Close