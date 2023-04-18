It’s been reported that former Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith passed away. He was 31.
Our condolences go out to his friends, family, and teammates.
Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He played for the Browns in 2018 and 2019. He’s survived by his daughter Haven Harris Smith. Smith lost his child’s mother and girlfriend to a car accident on I-90 in the fall of 2019.
Smith’s career in the NFL also spanned the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The news of Smith’s passing was first posted to his former high school’s Twitter account. He’s since been recognized by numerous former teammates on social media, including current Browns tight end David Njoku.
The details of Smith’s death have yet to be revealed. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- The Legend of Bumpy Johnson: Harlem’s Infamous Crime Boss
- Tennessee Republicans Heard In Leaked Audio Crying About Being Called ‘Racist’
- Jaden Smith Celebrates Eco-conscious Collection At Samsung Galaxy’s Nylon House In Coachella [Photos]
- Libianca Talks ‘People’, Growing Up In Cameroon, Addiction + More!
- Former Browns Player Chris Smith, 31, Has Passed Away
- Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
- Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel
- Prosecutor Says A ‘Racial Component’ Involved In Shooting Of Ralph Yarl
- Megan Thee Stallion Discusses Her Healing Journey After The Tory Lanez Verdict
- Investigation Shows Jayland Walker Was Grieving Over Fiancee Prior To His Death
Former Browns Player Chris Smith, 31, Has Passed Away was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Shining Diamond Goes Viral in Vegas
-
Columbus Homeowner Fatally Shoots Trespasser
-
Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
-
Nike Maxsight Contact Lenses!?
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Don’t Sleep! Get FREE Chick-fil-A in Columbus this Week