Morris Chestnut Will Appear In Sophomore Season Of Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Onyx Collective and ABC Signature announced a season two renewal for Hulu Original drama series “Reasonable Doubt” earlier this week. The series adds actor Morris Chestnut to join the sophomore season. Read more details inside.

From executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, “Reasonable Doubt” is here to stay. The drama series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode and Thaddeus J. Mixson. Now, Chestnut is joining the cast in its second season.

“Reasonable Doubt” centers on Los Angeles-based high-powered criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart (Corinealdi) as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together.

Chestnut is set to portray Corey Cash, a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and that he’s threatening her position at the firm.

The film and TV star is best known for his memorable roles in films such as Boyz n the Hood, The Brothers, The Perfect Holiday, Think Like A Man, critically acclaimed The Best Man and its successful sequel, “The Best Man Holiday.”

More recently, Chestnut reprised his role as Lance Sullivan in the Peacock limited series “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” The role earned Chestnut a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special. Additional television credits include “Our Kind of People,” “The Resident,” “The Enemy Within,” “Legends,” “American Horror Story,” “Goliath,” “Nurse Jackie” and “Rosewood,” where he received his fourth NAACP Image Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

“Reasonable Doubt” is created, written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed. Kerry Washington executive-produces alongside Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Shawn Holley, Tamara Gregory and Jon Leshay serve as co-executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

We can’t wait to see Chestnut charm us with another award-winning performance.

Morris Chestnut Will Appear In Sophomore Season Of Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ was originally published on globalgrind.com