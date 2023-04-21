Natasha Rothwell Is Headed Back To ‘The White Lotus’ Resort Next Season

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Our favorite “Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell is headed back to HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” next season. Read more details about the new season and her upcoming appearance inside.

Shadow and Act shared the news of Rothwell’s return. She will come back as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the third season. For “The White Lotus” fans who followed last season, people speculate Belinda’s return might be because of Tanya McQuoid’s (Jennifer Coolidge) untimely death. However, Variety officially reports that details for Season 3 are still under wraps.

The series creator Mike said to the publication that he is thinking about creating, “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.” We also suspect that the upcoming season will be set in Thailand.

Rothwell earned a 2022 Emmys nomination for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series for “The White Lotus.” The talented actress is set to appear in an upcoming Hulu comedy series created and starring her and produced by her production company, Big Hattie Productions, titled “How to Die Alone

“How to Die Alone” has announced its cast supporting Rothwell, including Conrad Ricamora, Jocko Sims, Durrel Jones and Bashir Salahuddin. The comedy will follow Melissa (Rothwell), described as a “fat, Black neurotic who’s never been in love.” After a brush with death, she decides to go full throttle on her life to live it to the fullest.

We look forward to welcoming Belinda (Rothwell) back to the resort in a new country. We will keep you updated with details as they come.

