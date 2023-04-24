Drake Announces ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ Stop in Columbus

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Drake has announced that he is expanding his ‘It’s All A Blur Tour’ with 21 Savage by adding more dates in Columbus, Toronto, Austin, Inglewood, Memphis, Charlotte, and more!

Due to high demand, twelve stops have been added to the four-month-long North American tour. In addition to new stops, Drake has added additional dates in Inglewood, Brooklyn, Glendale, Nashville, and his hometown of Toronto where he will be wrapping the tour with back-to-back shows.

Presale start times can be found at drakerelated.com For more details and information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit cash.app/drake-presale Don’t have a Cash App Card? Sprit will also be having a presale on Thursday, April 27th starting at 10 am (local time). All start times vary by market check drakerelated.com for more information. See the entire tour schedule below: ———————————————————————————————–