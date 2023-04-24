Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, A Columbus home near Olde Towne East is on the market for $1.1 million, complete with modern fixtures, a theater and an outdoor living space with a pool.

Located at 1369 Fair Ave., the property sits down the street from Franklin Park Conservatory, the East Market and Columbus Brewing Company. Constructed in 2019, the 3,527 square-foot home is two stories and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a half bathroom and a three-car garage.

The first floor seamlessly flows from space to space with an open floor plan including the living room, dining room and kitchen.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

See the 1.1M Dollar Home for Sale in Old Towne East was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com