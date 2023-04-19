Black Health 365: It’s A Celebration! | Episode 30

Power 107.5 CLOSE

In this episode of Black Health 365, Jackie welcomes her friends Olympia D and Leah Henry as they celebrate National African-American Women’s Fitness Month. Together the trio have a conversation about their fitness journeys, staying active, reaching their fitness goals, and empowerment.

Leah Henry is a radio and television personality, producer, and host of Leah’s Lemonade. Leah is the midday personality on Radio One’s WCKX and WHTD Power 107.5 and 106.3 in Columbus, Ohio.

Olympia D is an APD, Radio Personality, Realtor, and host of the Olympia D Show. Olympia D is the midday personality on Radio One’s 105.3 RNB in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Let’s face it: Black Americans are at a higher risk of losing their lives to illnesses and diseases that can be cured or prevented. This is a result of healthcare disparities, mistrust, lack of information and accessibility. As the largest Black-owned multimedia company, it is our mission to be champions of change by providing personalized healthcare information and resources throughout the year. Body and mental wellness will be discussed during each episode of this podcast in hopes of creating a community of like-minded people of color who are empowered to make better daily choices for a healthier life. Hosted by Media Personality Fitness Coach, Jackie Paige, and Wellness coach, Britt Daniels.

