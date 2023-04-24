Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Dublin City Schools have confirmed that two students have been charged with making threats mentioning a Dublin high school.

According to a spokesperson with the district, the unspecified threat was posted over the weekend on the social media app Discord, and it specifically named Dublin Scioto High School. Two students were interviewed by police, contact was made with their families before they were taken into custody and felony charges were filed.

The district also said it is taking extra security measures this week but does not believe there are any additional threats toward Scioto High School or others.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Dublin high school students charged after allegedly making online threats was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com