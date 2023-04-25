Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Simone Biles might be experiencing matrimony bliss, but that won’t stop her from addressing the internet trolls who came for her wedding pictures. The Olympic champion married her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, this past weekend and shared a few images on her social media platforms.

Just one day after sharing her images with the world, the critics showed up in full force, commenting on Biles’ updo and her healthy and flourishing edges. And while we won’t post the negative comments, we will share the people who chose to uplift this queen and come to her defense.

Twitter user Cindy Noir wrote, “Simone Biles is one of THEE top gymnasts we’ve ever seen, has overcame situations of abuse and other obstacles in her childhood, has defined her own success and found love and is now happily married… And y’all worried about her hair…..?!”

To which Biles responded, “i think they also forget i live in HOUSTON TEXAS & I sweat those out!! soon as we stepped outside for pics but they can keep complaining idc idc idc”

Here are a few of our favorite responses.

If the internet has taught us anything at all, it’s that everyone has an opinion. During a time when Biles should be celebrating a new chapter in her life, she’s responding to people tweeting from their grandmother’s basement. What a time to be alive.

Simone Biles’ hair isn’t the problem; it’s the people who constantly feel the need to critique people and their life decisions. Studies show that minding your business leads to a longer, healthier, stress-free life. We should all give it a try! Words hurt, and we’re not sure people realize the damage they do when they spew hate on the internet.

