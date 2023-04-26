This isn’t a Tiny Fey movie review, but a look at the toxic culture of mean girl behavior from adolescence to adulthood.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
Small Doses Podcast ‘Side Effects of Mean Girls’ | EPISODE 269 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
