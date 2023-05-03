Power 107.5 CLOSE

Yung Miami and Diddy are still continuing their New York City rendezvous after making a fashionable appearance at Monday’s Met Gala. The duo has been hitting the streets of the Big Apple ever since, making their fashionable rounds all around the city and sharing Instagram updates in the process.

Today, the hip hop stars were spotted in Harlem, NYC hanging out with legendary designer, Dapper Dan in front of the Chocolat Restaurant. The designer shared a photo dump of himself as he linked with Diddy and Yung Miami in front of the building as they chopped it up and posed on the street in their fashionable wear.

Yung Miami kept it cute and casual in a pink jacket which she left unbuttoned at the top. She paired the look matching pink jeans and added pink, square sunglasses to the ensemble to give it an effortless slay. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a sleek and straight style and was all smiles as she hung out with her boo.

Diddy kept his style casual as well and rocked a yellow sweater and dark pants. He accessorized the look with a brown jacket and dark colored shades while spending time in his old stomping grounds.

Of course, Dapper Dan kept his style cool and flashy as he rocked a black and yellow sequined jacket and white slacks. He shared the photo set on his IG page along with the caption, “Welcoming Puff Daddy home to Harlem in front of the famous Chocolat Restaurant! #harlem”

Check it out below.

We’re just loving Yung Miami and Diddy’s NYC adventure and love that they’re doing it in style! What other NYC legend do you think the duo should link up with next?

DON’T MISS…

These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Met Gala 2023 Best Glam Moments

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Yung Miami And Diddy Linked With Dapper Dan While Visiting Harlem was originally published on hellobeautiful.com