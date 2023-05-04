Power 107.5 CLOSE

Saweetie was spotted on Instagram earlier today enjoying the sun while vacationing in the Philippines and showing off her toned body in the process.

The “My Type” rapper has certainly been living it up overseas over the last few days and has been sure to document all of her fun in the process. For today’s adventure, the beauty enjoyed some time on a boat as she soaked up the sun and of course, showed off her killer style.

Saweetie donned a super sexy, black string bikini for her time on the water and gave us body goals in the process. The string bikini was seemingly from Gucci as it featured two gold G’s on the backside. She wore the suit with oversized hoop earrings and rocked her short, curly hair in its natural state as she posed candidly while spending time in the sun.

She shared the look on her Instagram page, posting an Instagram photo carousel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles. “doin the most saying the least ” she simply captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

Saweetie’s 12 million Instagram followers were loving this look just as much as we were and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “You’re sooo perfectttttt ” one follower commented while another wrote, “Breaking the internet this morning ” and another was left speechless, writing, “Oh my god wifey looking godly as always ”

Saweetie Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Tiny Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com