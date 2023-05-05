According to NBC4i, Google announced Wednesday morning it will build two new data centers in central Ohio — one in Columbus, and one in Lancaster.
The two data centers, combined with its one in New Albany, will play a significant role in Google’s central Ohio portfolio as one of the fastest-growing regional hubs. Google said in a news release its investments in Ohio now total over $2 billion.
The tech behemoth announced in 2021 its investment to build out the existing New Albany data center, which it broke ground on in 2019, and to purchase land in Columbus and Lancaster for future growth. Those two plots of land it bought two years ago will now officially serve as the sites for the future centers announced Wednesday.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Google announces two new data centers in central Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
