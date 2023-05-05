Power 107.5 CLOSE

Party in style with MEFeater Magazine. First stop Atlanta. Hosted by MEFeater’s fabulous founder Gabrielle Amani, fellow Listen To Black Women host Jessie Woo, and celebrity stylist Phreshy among other familiar names (Akila Face, Cherry pose, Devon Milan, Dorian Jihad), this party series is a curated experience promises great photo ops and good times with fellow baddies.

“We’re really trying to push the culture of Mefeater Magazine in different cities,” says founder Gabrielle Amani. “We started because we want to push the culture and get more people to know about us, understand who we are, and interact with the brand.”

Kicking off May 6, in ATL at Agenda Studios, followed by hot spots like NYC, New Orleans, Miami, and LA, you’ll want to grab a ticket so you too can party at Club Pink!

Get your tickets, here.

MEFeater Magazine Launches Traveling Party Series was originally published on hellobeautiful.com