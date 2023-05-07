Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another was injured after a reported stabbing on the west side of Columbus Sunday night.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the stabbing happened at approximately 9:22 p.m. on the 1900 block of Vaughn Street.

One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries while the second victim was treated at the scene.

Police did not say what led to the incident.

Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com