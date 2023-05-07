Keke Palmer Is Fierce In An Animal Print Dress

Power 107.5 CLOSE

If there’s one thing we love about Keke Palmer it’s that she’s always going to give us a LEWK! The beauty was spotted on Instagram over the weekend showing off her fashion sense in a curve hugging mini dress, and it’s safe to say that she’s glowing!

The actress took to the social media platform to model a fierce animal print mini dress from Roberto Cavalli. The form fitting dress retails for $1,650 and featured long sleeves and a square neckline. Keke wore the designer look to perfection, pairing it with black pumps and minimal jewelry. The new mom served face and body as she posed for an impromptu IG photo shoot while her hair fell around the sides of her face. Palmer surely owned the ensemble with her killer style.

The actress shared a few photos of her ensemble while promoting her upcoming film. “Big Boss” the movie and album is here May 12thhhhh!!!!! Get tf into the DOLL. Don’t be late to the party. ” she captioned the fashionable photo set. Check out the post below.

Baby, THIS is Keke Palmer!

We just love her incredible style and her gorgeous glow! What do you think about her latest look?

