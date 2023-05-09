According to NBC4i, The Cleveland Browns added two former Ohio State safeties after the NFL Draft by signing Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents.
The addition of both defensive backs meant Cleveland secured four former Buckeyes on Saturday after drafting offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round and center Luke Wypler in the sixth round.
Hickman started two years for the Buckeyes playing in all 26 games and led the team in tackles in 2021 with 100. He was named second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2022 in which he recorded 53 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Jazmine Sullivan Looked Fly At The Beale Street Music Festival In A Custom Leather Set
- TRIED IT: Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding Hair Has Done My Scalp Justice
- Browns sign former Ohio State Buckeyes Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister
- 10 People Shot in Columbus Back-to-Back Shootings
- Lil Wayne Sits Down With Missy Elliott To Discuss The State of Hip Hop On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’
- Back-to-back Short North shootings leave trail of questions after violent weekend
- Cookie delivery service launches in central Ohio
- President Joe Biden To Deliver 2023 Commencement Speech At Howard University
- Keke Palmer Is Fierce In An Animal Print Dress
- Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus
Browns sign former Ohio State Buckeyes Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″