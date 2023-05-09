Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant on Monday addressed a violent weekend, with two shootings happening nearly simultaneously in one of the city’s busiest nightlife districts.

Ginther and Bryant took to a podium shortly after 3 p.m. for a news conference at the Columbus Division of Police headquarters. The chief confirmed the first shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at 624 N. High St.

As multiple officers responded to that area, she said a second “explosion of gunfire” rang out at 824 N. High St. Three officers there were trying to break up a fight involving multiple people on the sidewalk, and returned fire, hitting at least one person.

For the full NBC4 story click here

10 People Shot in Columbus Back-to-Back Shootings was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com