As a protective style maven, I understand that having a solid foundation is key for longevity. I frequently go back and forth between braids and wigs, so I was immediately grateful once Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding Hair (Nourie.com $70+) fell into my lap.

Truth be told, I’ve struggled with an itchy scalp for years. No matter how thorough I am with my wash routine, an itchy scalp becomes a factor post-styling. And since I’m not partial to patting my weave or braids like Beyoncé, I need braiding hair that makes itching and irritation a non-factor. This is where Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding hair comes into play.

Source: Courtesy of Nourie / otherThe brand’s braiding hair strands are wrapped in a patent-pending technology that allows for the release of nourishment to the hair and scalp over time. Plus, the innovation is vegan and made of high-quality, renewable biomaterials. In other words, the days of rinsing braiding hair with apple cider vinegar to remove unwanted chemicals are over.

So, since I was due for a hair appointment, I put Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding Hair to the test. The first thing I loved is that my braid stylist, Kadija of Colleen’s House of Beauty in Brooklyn, NY, immediately praised the hair. She said the “hair feels soft to touch” and “blends well” with my natural hair.

Additionally, Kadija also loved that the hair was pretty easy to curl with perm rods. After sitting for four hours to get a half-up half-down style, my hair was complete. I love the fact that the hair feels very light and it boasts a natural sheen.

Not to mention, four days post-install, my scalp hasn’t shown any signs of irritation, itching, or swelling.

Thanks to Nourie CEO and co-founder Osahon Ojeaga and chief scientific officer and co-founder Dr. Mary Ellen Moore, I can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Treat yourself and pre-order Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding Hair. Your hair and scalp will thank you.

TRIED IT: Nourie’s Plant-Based Braiding Hair Has Done My Scalp Justice was originally published on hellobeautiful.com