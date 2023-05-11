Win $250 and Become a Power 107.5 DJ For a Day

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Columbus, Ohio Have You Ever Wanted To Be A Radio Personality, A New Anchor On Tv, A Producer Of A Tv Or Radio Show Or Be A Social Media Influencer Well This Might Be Where You Need You Need To Start.

Yo, This Is Your Girl Leah Lemonde Of Power 107.5/106.3. The Ohio Media School And Power 107.5/106.3 Wants To Make Your Dreams A Reality!!! I Am Looking For Someone Hang With Me A For A Day And Learn What It Takes To Be A Dj For A Day Plus, Power 107.5/106.3 Is Giving The Winner $250, A Pair Of Tickets To One The Summers Hostest Concerts, An Opportunity To Have Your Voice Heard On Air And Much Much More.

Register Below. Let Ohio Media School And Power 107.5/106.3 Your Career In Media Become A Reality.