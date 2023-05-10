Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give Us Couples Goals While On Vacation

Power 107.5 CLOSE

We just can’t get enough of Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade’s love!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram earlier this week where they donned stylish looks while spending time on vacation and soaking up some rays in the tropical sun.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they gave us major PDA and rocked coordinating, tropical ensembles that showed off their killer vacation style and glowing skin.

Gab’s looks consisted of a burnt orange bikini, a white and yellow two piece pants set, a two piece sheer black look, all of which were perfect for spending time in the water. She wore all of the looks to perfection and paired her island ensembles with sandals and minimal jewelry and while letting her box braids hang loose.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s fly and donned matching two piece looks that coordinated with each of Gab’s ensembles. He accessorizes his ensembles with sunnies as he held cozied up next to his wife while holding her and her hand in the multi photo carousel.

The stylish wife shared the couple’s fashionable looks in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Alexa play, “Still” by @realtamiaworld”

Check out the fashionable pics below.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: a couple that slays together stays together! What do you think about this couple’s style?

