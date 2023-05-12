Daniel Penny Finally Surrenders To NYPD For Choking Jordan Neely To Death In Subway Chokehold

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The vigilante who was shown on video choking an unarmed Black man to death on the New York City subway last week has finally surrendered to the police on Friday morning.

Photos show Daniel Penny walking into the NYPD’s 5th precinct police station accompanied by his lawyer. The 24-year-old Marine was expected to be arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter in the shocking killing of Jordan Neely, who was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

