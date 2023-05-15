Thanks to you Columbus, for the second year in a row Joy 107.1 is nominated for a Stellar Award! Joy is up for the large market of the year in the radio category, which we won last year. Also nominated, Darlene McCoy and Erica Campbell are up for Gospel Announcer of the Year.
The Stellar Awards will take place in Las Vegas this summer on July 15th at the Orleans Arena and will include amazing performances from some of Gospel Music’s biggest names. Tickets for the award show and info on special hotel rates are available here.
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta
- WPZS 100.9, Charlotte
- WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
- WMBM AM 1490, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus
- WBBP AM 1480, Memphis
- WHAL-FM 95.7, Memphis
- WREJ 101.3 FM 990 AM, Richmond
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WNZN 89.1, Cleveland
- WCGL AM1360/FM94.7, Jacksonville
- WHLH FM 95.5, Jackson
- WXHL 89.1 FM Reach Gospel Radio, Wilmington
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
- KOKA 980 AM 93.3 FM, Shreveport
- WEHA 88.7FM & 100.3FM, Atlantic City
- WHLW -FM 104.3, Montgomery
- WWLD-HD2 98.3FM, Tallahassee
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
- Black Gospel Radio, https://blackgospelradio.net/listen
- Power of Worship Radio, http://www.powerofworship.net
- WNZNSouth/waycrosspraise.org, https://s5.radio.co/s69376b9dc/listen
- WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
- Charles Johnson, KOKA 980 AM, Pastor CeJay In The Afternoons
- Darlene McCoy Jackson, WPZE Praise 102.5 – The Nightly Spirit With Darlene
- Erica Campbell, Nationally Syndicated, Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
- Melanie Pratt, WPZS Praise – Melanie In The Midday
Joy 107.1 Nominated for a 2023 Stellar Award was originally published on joycolumbus.com
