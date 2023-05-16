According to NBC4i, Known for catchy posts on social media and hundreds and thousands of followers, a central Ohio plastic surgeon is pleading her case as her license to practice medicine remains in question.
In November of 2022, Dr. Katherine Grawe, who practices at her office called Roxy Plastic Surgery, was notified that her license was suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.
The hearing that started Monday served as a chance for Grawe to address the allegations against her.
In questioning that lasted for hours, Grawe discussed the origins of her practice as well as her social media use.
NBC4 reviewed the videos on the account @doctorroxy which is now listed as private. In the videos, you can see the doctor performing dances, telling surgery-related jokes, and answering viewer questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Local plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse
- Chloë Bailey Serves Chic Courtside Fashion At The Lakers Vs Warriors Game
- 5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show
- GoFundMe Created For Black DoorDash Driver Killed By Kansas Cops Slow To Gain Support
- Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival
- ‘The Other H-U’: Kamala Harris Addresses HBCU Rivalry Between Howard And Hampton Universities
- Kansas Cops Accused Of Concealing ‘Critical’ Information After Killing Black DoorDash Driver
- Don Toliver Talks Upcoming ‘Love Sick’ Tour + More!
- Ohio State and Michigan State game to air on primetime
- He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
Local plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
10 People Shot in Columbus Back-to-Back Shootings
-
Enter to Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Relief Package
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus
-
Win $250 and Become a Power 107.5 DJ For a Day