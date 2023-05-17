Join Us For Job Ready Lunch and Learn

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Friday June 9th from Noon to 2PM

Captial One Cafe 167 Easton Town Center

Fast Track To Empolyment

Making Gigs Work for You

Seating Is LIMITED

EARLY REGISTRATION IS ENCOURAGED

Do you need a job and money- FAST? Are you tired of waiting to hear back from interviews? Have you ever struggled with keeping one type of job, or are curious about the gig economy?

This workshop is for you!

Join UrbanOne, CDCFC, and Columbus Urban League, from 11am-1pm on June, 8th, 2023 at CapitalOne Cafe’ at Easton Town Center for a FREE Lunch and Learn where you will learn:

• What is the Gig Economy, and what are gigs?

• How to get employed fast using gig work apps

• The top gig economy apps to use

• & How to maximize your earning potential using gig apps

This workshop will be beneficial whether you are; unemployed, looking for a part time job, or wanting to experience different career fields!

Registration for the Lunch and Learn, and Lunch is Free.

FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. REGISTER TODAY!