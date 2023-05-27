Power Memorial Day Mix & Win Tickets to See 50 Cent

The Summer of Music Money and More starts now!
This Memorial Day Weekend Power is bringing you the battle of 71 Cincinnati VS Columbus featuring the hottest mixers in both markets! Tap in all weekend long on your radio our app and online to listen to the battle.
Plus we’ll have your chance to win tickets to see 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes live at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, text the keyword GUNIT to 71007 for your chance to win. Text message and data rates may apply
POWER Memorial Day Mixshow Schedule
Fri
3pm – Justin vs Nella
4pm – Justin vs Nella
5pm – King vs. Diamond
6pm – King vs Diamond
Sat
Noon – Dommy vs Smooth
1pm- Dommy vs Smooth
2pm – Tee 2 Tymes vs. EZ
3pm – Tee 2 Tymes vs EZ
4pm – Vicious vs Dough
5pm – Vicious vs Dough
6pm – Justin vs Red Money
Sun
Noon – Misses vs Nella
1pm- Misses vs Nella
2pm – King vs Geronimo
3pm – King vs Geronimo
4pm – Dommy vs Diamond
5pm – Dommy vs Diamond
6pm – Justin vs Dough
7pm – Justin vs Dough
8pm – Giovanny vs iGrind
9pm – Giovanny vs IGrind
Mon
Noon – EZ vs Fresh
1pm- EZ vs Fresh
2pm – AJ vs. Esquire
3pm – AJ vs Esquire
4pm – Justin vs Smooth
5pm – Justin vs Smooth
6pm – King vs Diamond
