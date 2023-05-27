Contests

Power Memorial Day Mix & Win Tickets to See 50 Cent

Published on May 27, 2023

The Summer of Music Money and More starts now!

This Memorial Day Weekend Power is bringing you the battle of 71 Cincinnati VS Columbus featuring the hottest mixers in both markets!  Tap in all weekend long on your radio our app and online to listen to the battle.

Plus we’ll have your chance to win tickets to see 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes live at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, text the keyword  GUNIT to 71007 for your chance to win.  Text message and data rates may apply

POWER Memorial Day Mixshow Schedule

 

Fri

3pm – Justin vs Nella

4pm – Justin vs Nella

5pm – King vs. Diamond

6pm – King vs Diamond

 

Sat

 

Noon  – Dommy vs Smooth

1pm-   Dommy vs  Smooth

2pm –  Tee 2 Tymes vs. EZ

3pm –  Tee 2 Tymes vs  EZ

4pm –  Vicious vs Dough

5pm – Vicious vs Dough

6pm –  Justin vs Red Money

 

 

Sun

 

Noon  – Misses vs Nella

1pm-   Misses vs  Nella

2pm –   King vs Geronimo

3pm –  King vs Geronimo

4pm –  Dommy vs Diamond

5pm – Dommy vs Diamond

6pm –  Justin vs Dough

7pm –  Justin vs Dough

8pm – Giovanny vs iGrind

9pm – Giovanny vs IGrind

 

Mon

 

Noon  – EZ vs Fresh

1pm-   EZ vs  Fresh

2pm –  AJ  vs. Esquire

3pm –  AJ vs  Esquire

4pm – Justin vs Smooth

5pm – Justin vs Smooth

6pm –  King vs Diamond

