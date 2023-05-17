The 614

Gahanna school buses crash on I-670, eight students taken to hospital

Published on May 17, 2023

According to NBC4i, Eight Gahanna middle school students were taken to the hospital after a crash on a highway in east Columbus involving two school buses Wednesday morning.

A letter sent to members of Gahanna-Jefferson public schools states that two school buses were involved in a crash on Interstate 670 west at Leonard Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The buses were taking students of Middle School West to the Dayton Air Force Museum for a field trip.

The school district confirmed eight students were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for precautionary measures. A police dispatcher said at least five of the students taken to the hospital are in stable condition.

For the full NBC4 story click here

