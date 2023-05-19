Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, a person has been taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Columbus.

According to Columbus police, a person was shot near Easton Town Center, on New Bond Street. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 p.m. and reported that the shooting happened during a robbery.

The person was taken to Ohio State University Main Hospital and listed in critical condition.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Person Shot Near Easton, in Critical Condition was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com