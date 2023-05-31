Ohio Woman Gets Prison Time, 20 Dead Cats Found in Home

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kelly Kuliga of Olmsted Township was sentenced yesterday after 20 dead cats were discovered in her home.

She was convicted on animal cruelty charges and will spend 360 days behind bars. In addition to her jail time, Kuliga was also ordered by the judge to repay the Cleveland APL for money they spent paying for other animals that were removed from her home.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

“I truly apologize for what happened,” Kuliga said during her sentencing hearing in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Prosecutors showed police body camera video to the judge. The video showed several dead animals on the floor of the house.

