Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.

Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, she was born in Brownsville, Tennessee.

In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com