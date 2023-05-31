Catch Her Live: Janelle Monáe Announces Her ‘Age of Pleasure’ North American Tour

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Award-winning artist and actress Janelle Monáe announced her “Age of Pleasure” Tour across North America. The 26-city tour produced by Live Nation kicks off at the end of summer. Read more details and check to see if Janelle plans to pop up in your city.

With the excitement surrounding her highly-anticipated album, The Age of Pleasure, releasing June 9, Janelle is pleased to take the experience on the road. She dropped her scintillating new single, “Lipstick Lover,” with a very provocative video. Monáe describes it as an official emotion picture, which she directed with Alan Ferguson.

The 26-city tour starts on August 30 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA, making additional stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn and more before they wrap up in Ingelwood, CA at YouTube Theater on October 18.

Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography.

Tickets will be available for purchase, starting with Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM Local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster’s website.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Age of Pleasure Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local until Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm local. For more details visit Verizon Up.

AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

* non-Live Nation date

