Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews

The doctor who reportedly performed plastic surgery on popular social media personality and entrepreneur Jacky Oh before her death identifies himself as a “liposuction and BBL specialist” and has been the subject of multiple negative online reviews purportedly by former patients.

The Instagram account for SurgeonMade, a social media influencer when it comes to plastic surgery boasting 279,000 followers, claimed in a post that Jacky Oh’s surgeon was Dr. Zachary Okhah, more popularly known as just “Dr. Zach.” The post from SurgeonMade included a photo of Jacky Oh next to Dr. Zach, both of them smiling, with the following caption in an apparent Instagram post: “Getting ready for my mommy makeover…”

However, as of Thursday afternoon, neither the Instagram accounts for Dr. Zach nor Jacky Oh show that photo.

TMZ reported that Jacky Oh died in Florida and cited “a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a ‘mommy makeover.’”

Dr. Zach’s Instagram account links to a website for PH-1 Miami that claims Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah completed “his Plastic and Reconstructive Surgical residency at Brown University” before he “graduated from Princeton University.”

Offering “popular services” like the Brazilian Butt Lift, tummy tuck, liposuction and breast lift, the PH-1 Miami website also says the “best thing about Dr. Zach’s job is seeing his patients gain a newfound love for their bodies following their surgeries.”

It also lists mental benefits along with the physical enhancements as “just a few of the things that plastic surgery can do for” Dr. Zach’s patients, including giving more confidence and facilitating a positive outlook.

The positivity on the PH-1 Miami website stands in stark contrast to the negative online reviews patients have given Dr. Zach.

On the HealthGrades website, a review left in March expressed regret at not doing more research about Dr. Zach before undergoing surgery at his hands.

The review, entitled “Find another doctor,” recommended potential patients look elsewhere.

“I wish I would have seen this page before getting my procedure,” the review began before explaining they had a liposuction procedure that left them with much to be desired.

Aside from denouncing the “sketchy” facility in which the surgery was performed, the review claimed the results left their stomach “not smooth.”

Another review cited “patient neglect” and claimed the experience “was the biggest disappointment of my life.” That person’s alleged liposuction procedure left them with “a lot of hardness and lumps.” That prompted “additional fees” to no avail, the review claimed. Attempts to contact Dr. Zach went “ignored,” the review added.

There are more reviews expressing similar sentiments of dissatisfaction from Dr. Zach.

Back in 2020, a popular Twitter account that provides recommendations for plastic surgeons claimed Dr. Zach had “gotten HORRIBLY SLOPPY.”

To be sure, there are no other reports linking Dr. Zach to the death or deaths of other patients. There are also other glowing online reviews of Dr. Zach’s services.

Several of the reviews mentioned Dr. Zach’s social media presence as a driving factor for seeking out his services.

Dr. Zach’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are replete with video footage of women pre- and post-surgery boasting sculpted bodies.

NewsOne has reached out to Dr. Zach for comment.

Jacky Oh’s death

The longtime love interest of actor and comedian DC Young Fly, died Thursday in Miami following a plastic surgery procedure. The couple shared three young children. Jacky Oh was just 32 years old.

Her death was confirmed by the Wild ‘N Out TV game show that launched her to fame.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Plastic surgery-related deaths

Deaths following plastic surgery have become increasingly common.

In December, a Black woman traveled to the Dominican Republic for an unspecified surgical procedure before dying days later while recovering.

In 2017, another Black woman who underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift died in Florida following the surgical procedure.

Perhaps most famously, Kanye West’s mother Dr. Donda West died in 2007 after complications from liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast reduction surgery. Her death prompted investigations into her operating surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams, and her nephew and post-operation caregiver, Dr. Stephan Scroggins.

Adams said he believed Dr. West ingested as many as 20 Vicodin pills, aspirated food content into her lungs and subsequently died. A coroner report listed Dr. West’s cause of death as“pre-existing coronary artery disease” and “multiple post-operative factors following surgery” including constriction from her bandaging and the use of pain medication.

Both Adams and Scroggins were cleared of any wrongdoing.

While it was unclear what type of surgery Jacky Oh reportedly underwent, the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure has grown in popularity in recent years.

Last year, superstar rapper Cardi B warned against getting Brazilian Butt Lifts. She admitted to undergoing the procedure in a basement apartment in New York City for $800. She said the person who performed the surgery was not a doctor and ended up going to jail over the death of one of their patients.

