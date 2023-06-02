Quinta Brunson rocked a stylish Ports 1961 blue pants suit to The Hollywood Reporter luncheon held in Los Angeles, and homegirl looked fly.
In a fashion world where gowns and mini dresses rule, there’s something about a boss woman donning a pants suit that does it for us. Quinta Brunson is that boss woman who played no style games at The Hollywood Reporter luncheon. The multihyphenate strolled into the event sporting a dapper Ports 1961 blue pants suit that featured a double-breasted flap jacket and wide-leg pants. The pants suit was accented by white trimming, and Brunson complemented the trim with white Le Silla platform shoes.
Brunson wore a matching blue blouse underneath her blazer and accessorized her look with David Yurman bling. The Abbott Elementary actress wore her hair in a top knot bun to expose her gorgeous face and soft glam makeup.
Brunson and her stylist Bryon Javar have been kicking a$$ as a dynamic fashion duo. Her elaborate gowns and fun ensembles have won many hearts in the style world. Brunson has been featured in many blogs due to her 2022 show-stopping looks, and it seems like this year will be no different.
Quinta Brunson Nails A Ports 1961 Pants Suit At ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ Luncheon was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
