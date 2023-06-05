Contests

Become CoHost for a Day with Power 107.5/106.3 and Ohio Media School!

Published on June 5, 2023

🎉 Exciting Opportunity Alert! Join LEAH Lemonade as a Co-Host on the Mid Day Show! Win $250 and be part of Power 107.5/106.3! Register now at mycolumbuspower.com! Presented by Ohio Media School and the hottest hip hop station in Columbus! Don’t miss out! 🔥 #CoHostSearch #Power1075 #OhioMediaSchool

 

 

