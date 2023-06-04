Kelly Rowland Dazzles On Stage In London In A Mugler Catsuit

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Kelly Rowland showed up and showed out during a recent show in London and we’re swooning!

The 42-year-old singer took to the stage over the weekend in London’s Brockwell Park for her headline slot at the Mighty Hoopla Festival and completely dazzled fans with an array of her number one hits. The beauty looked perfect as she rocked a curve hugging black body suit from Mugler and completely wowed audiences with her hit dance moves in the sexy ensemble. She rocked her hair in loose curls with a middle part and donned dangly earrings to give the look an extra pop.

Rowland shared a video of her on stage performance with her Instagram fans where she showed off the stunning look from all angles and definitely put on quite the show.

“DAMN London. I love you so much!!! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!! THANK YOU!!!” she captioned the stunning performance video. Check it out below.

The songstress then followed up by sharing a photo set of her gorgeous outfit and stunning look, this time simply tagging the festival’s Instagram handle as the post’s caption to let the look speak for itself. Check it out below.

“Could you get anymore gorgeous ” Tina Knowles-Lawson loving commented on the stunning photo while fan and fellow singer Halle Bailey commented, “stunning !”

We just can’t get enough of Kelly Rowland!

