Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father’s Day!

CLOSE
POWER has a chance for you to win your Dad a pair of Jordans for Father’s Day!
Enter below for your chance to win!
More from Power 107.5
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Win $250 and Become a Power 107.5 DJ For a Day
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!